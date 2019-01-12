Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Posts well-rounded showing
Dedmon scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and recorded eight rebounds along with seven assists and a steal across 33 minutes Friday against the 76ers.
Dedmon turned in his most impressive scoring game of 2019, shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from beyond the arc in a 123-121 victory. He also added solid value on the boards and in the assist column. Although Dedmon's scoring can't yet be trusted on a nightly basis, he could be used as a quick streamer for rebounds, averaging 7.2 rebounds so far in January (six games).
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...