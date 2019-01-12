Dedmon scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and recorded eight rebounds along with seven assists and a steal across 33 minutes Friday against the 76ers.

Dedmon turned in his most impressive scoring game of 2019, shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from beyond the arc in a 123-121 victory. He also added solid value on the boards and in the assist column. Although Dedmon's scoring can't yet be trusted on a nightly basis, he could be used as a quick streamer for rebounds, averaging 7.2 rebounds so far in January (six games).