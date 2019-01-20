Dedmon is probable for Monday's game against the Magic due to left ankle soreness, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dedmon missed two contests with an ankle issue last week, and it appears he's still battling through some minor soreness. The Hawks are confident that he'll manage to fight through the issue, however. Dedmon was held in check during Atlanta's last matchup Friday against Boston, scoring just six points and snagging three boards in 25 minutes.