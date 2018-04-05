Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable for Friday
Dedmon is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a sore rib, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dedmon's spot on the injury report is likely just precautionary, as the big man made his return to the floor Wednesday against Miami and played 22 minutes. Expect Dedmon to be back in the starting lineup Friday night in Washington, but chances are he remains limited while the Hawks allow some of their younger talent to get more exposure.
