Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable for Monday
Dedmon (illness) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon was unable to practice Sunday as he dealt with an illness, however all signs are pointing to him playing Monday. If he does play, he will remain in the starting lineup. More information on his status should come out early Monday.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Misses practice Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Active, starting Friday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Friday vs. Thunder•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Plays 24 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Expected back Saturday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.