Dedmon (leg) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Dedmon has been listed as probable each of the last two games, playing 18 and 23 minutes, respectively. It appears the Hawks could slowly be upping his workload and the expectation is that he'll eventually reclaim his spot in the top unit at center. Whether that happens Monday or not is unclear, so it will be something to monitor up until tip-off.