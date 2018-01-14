Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable for Monday
Dedmon (leg) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Dedmon has been listed as probable each of the last two games, playing 18 and 23 minutes, respectively. It appears the Hawks could slowly be upping his workload and the expectation is that he'll eventually reclaim his spot in the top unit at center. Whether that happens Monday or not is unclear, so it will be something to monitor up until tip-off.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Available Friday vs. Brookly•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Friday vs. Brooklyn•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Available off the bench Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Sees 20 minutes of action in return•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will have minutes restriction Monday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...