Dedmon is probable for Tuesday's game at Toronto due to a left ankle sprain, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dedmond just recently returned from a knee injury which resulted in two missed games, but it seems as though the USC product has suffered yet another setback that is unrelated to his previous one. Heading into the matchup Tuesday, Dedmon is officially listed as probable and will most likely be a game-time decision against the Raptors. Center Alex Len will probably be in line for more minutes if Dedmon is inactive Tuesday.