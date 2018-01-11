Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Friday vs. Brooklyn
Dedmon (leg) is probable for Friday's tilt against the Nets, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dedmon's placement on the injury report is likely precautionary, as he's played an average of 19.0 minutes, seemingly without issue, over Atlanta's past two games in a return from a stress fracture in his leg. In those contests, he totaled 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. More word on his status for Thursday should emerge after morning shootaround.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Available off the bench Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Sees 20 minutes of action in return•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will have minutes restriction Monday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Upgraded to probable•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared for on-court activity•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...