Dedmon (leg) is probable for Friday's tilt against the Nets, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Dedmon's placement on the injury report is likely precautionary, as he's played an average of 19.0 minutes, seemingly without issue, over Atlanta's past two games in a return from a stress fracture in his leg. In those contests, he totaled 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. More word on his status for Thursday should emerge after morning shootaround.