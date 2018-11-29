Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Friday vs. Thunder
Dedmon is probable for Friday's contest against the Thunder due to left ankle soreness, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dedmon seems to have hurt his ankle during Wednesday's game against Charlotte, where he posted nine points, seven rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes. On the off chance he misses the contest, Alex Len would presumably see more time.
