Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Monday
Dedmon (shin) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Heat, Chris Vivlamore of the Journal-Constitution reports.
All indications are that Dedmon will play, but the Hawks are always extra-cautious with their injury report and have four regulars listed as probable. With John Collins (illness) expected to remain out, Dedmon could be set for a slightly increased role.
