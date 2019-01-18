Dedmon (ankle) is probable for Saturday's contest against Boston, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Dedmon has missed the last two games due to a left ankle sprain but remains optimistic that he can return in time for Saturday's matchup. The USC product will likely be a game-time call and if the Hawks decide to rule out their starting center Saturday however, Alex Len will probably step into the starting role.

