Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Saturday
Dedmon (ankle) is probable for Saturday's contest against Boston, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Dedmon has missed the last two games due to a left ankle sprain but remains optimistic that he can return in time for Saturday's matchup. The USC product will likely be a game-time call and if the Hawks decide to rule out their starting center Saturday however, Alex Len will probably step into the starting role.
More News
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...