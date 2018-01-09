Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable to play Wednesday
Dedmon is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Consitution reports.
Dedmon made his return from a stress fracture in his leg Monday night, playing 20 minutes in what was his first action since late-November. His presence on the injury report is likely precautionary, and at this point it would be a surprise if he's not available.
