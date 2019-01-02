Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Wednesday
Dedmon is listed as probable for Wednesday's game at Washington, Brad Rowland reports.
Dedmon has been dealing with left ankle soreness for the past week and has been sidelined for two straight games as a result. The Hawks' center is officially listed as probable heading into the matchup against the Wizards on Wednesday. Starting the last two games in place of Dedmon, Alex Len will likely get the nod at the starting center position for the third consecutive game if Dedmon is ultimately ruled out.
