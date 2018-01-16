Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Wednesday vs. New Orleans
Dedmon (leg) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
The Hawks continue to list Dedmon as probable, though he's played in the team's past four games, averaging 9.5 points and 7.8 rebounds across 21.8 minutes per contest. More word on his availability should emerge following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
