Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Puts up 11 points Monday
Dedmon collected 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 113-92 loss to the 76ers.
Dedmon continues to serve in a reserve role to Alex Len to open the season, but Dedmon played more minutes than Len did Monday night. Following up on his double-double in his last game, Dedmon could continue to see more minutes and maybe take over the starting spot at some point this season.
