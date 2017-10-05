Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Puts up 13 points Wednesday
Dedmon recorded 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 109-93 victory over the Cavaliers.
Despite having taken just one three-pointer over his four-year career, Dedmon has gone 1-for-4 from beyond the arc over the Hawks' first two preseason affairs. He was already set to have a significant jump in fantasy value this season, as he's en route to be the starting center for Atlanta, but adding a three-pointer to his game could expand that value.
