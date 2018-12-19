Dedmon accounted for 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Dedmon produced his second-straight double-double and fourth of the season Tuesday. The veteran center's hit a three-pointer in each of his last four games and appears to be developing solid chemistry with front-court mate John Collins. Unfortunately, it's unlikely that Dedmon's relative scoring binge will continue as the big man is averaging just 8.5 points on the season and has reached double-figures in just nine-of-23 games.