Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Puts up double-double in win
Dedmon accounted for 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Wizards.
Dedmon produced his second-straight double-double and fourth of the season Tuesday. The veteran center's hit a three-pointer in each of his last four games and appears to be developing solid chemistry with front-court mate John Collins. Unfortunately, it's unlikely that Dedmon's relative scoring binge will continue as the big man is averaging just 8.5 points on the season and has reached double-figures in just nine-of-23 games.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...