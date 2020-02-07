Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable Friday
Dedmon (not injury related) is considered questionable for Friday's game at Boston.
The 30-year-old was acquired from the Kings later Tuesday, leaving his availability for Friday contest up in the air. Clint Capela (heel) is expected to start at center once healthy, but Dedmon could see significant minutes until he returns.
