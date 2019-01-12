Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable Sunday
Dedmon is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Bucks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dedmon appears to have picked up a sprained ankle during Friday's game against the 76ers. He's currently questionable for Sunday, but that designation could change depending on the severity of the ankle sprain and if he's able to go through shootaround earlier in the day. If Dedmon's unable to go, look for Alex Len to pick up extra minutes.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...