Dedmon is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Bucks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Dedmon appears to have picked up a sprained ankle during Friday's game against the 76ers. He's currently questionable for Sunday, but that designation could change depending on the severity of the ankle sprain and if he's able to go through shootaround earlier in the day. If Dedmon's unable to go, look for Alex Len to pick up extra minutes.