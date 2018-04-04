Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable vs. Miami
Dedmon (ribs) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Heat, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon was a late scratch for Tuesday's contest -- also against Miami -- resulting in Miles Plumlee drawing the start at center and playing 34 minutes, posting six points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal. That said, rookie John Collins seemingly benefited the most, posting 19 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, a steal and a block in 33 minutes. More information on Dedmon's status should arrive as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day. If he ends up missing the contest, Collins and Plumlee figure to see expanded roles once again.
