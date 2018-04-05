Dedmon had six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 loss to the Heat.

Dedmon was back in the lineup after missing one game due to rib soreness. He ran with the starter but only saw 22 minutes of playing time, likely due to the nature o the scoreline. The Hawks continue to change their rotations on a nightly basis and while Dedmon should still be owned, owners should be wary of inconsistencies in his production.