Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Quiet night in return
Dedmon had six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 loss to the Heat.
Dedmon was back in the lineup after missing one game due to rib soreness. He ran with the starter but only saw 22 minutes of playing time, likely due to the nature o the scoreline. The Hawks continue to change their rotations on a nightly basis and while Dedmon should still be owned, owners should be wary of inconsistencies in his production.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will be game-time call Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable vs. Miami•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Out Tuesday with sore rib•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: No longer starting Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...