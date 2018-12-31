Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Ruled out Monday
Dedmon (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
As expected, Dedmon will miss a second straight game as he continues to battle knee soreness. With the big man unavailable, look for Alex Len to benefit from an uptick in minutes. Dedmon's next chance to return will come Wednesday against Washington.
