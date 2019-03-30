Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Ruled out Sunday
Dedmon (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against Milwaukee.
Dedmon has been ruled out of Sunday's game due to left ankle soreness. In his place, look for Alex Len to see an increased workload.
