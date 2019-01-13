Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Ruled out Sunday
Dedmon (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bucks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon suffered a sprained left ankle during Friday's game against the 76ers. It's unclear the severity of the injury, and he should be considered questionable for the Hawks' next game, Tuesday against the Thunder. Alex Len will likely see an increased role with Dedmon out.
