Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Ruled out Tuesday
Dedmon (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
As expected, Dedmon will miss a second straight game as he continues to work through a sprained left ankle. In his place, Omari Spellman and Alex Len could benefit from increased roles. Dedmon's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Celtics.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.