Dedmon (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As expected, Dedmon will miss a second straight game as he continues to work through a sprained left ankle. In his place, Omari Spellman and Alex Len could benefit from increased roles. Dedmon's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Celtics.

