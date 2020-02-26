Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Ruled out Wednesday
Dedmon (elbow) will not play Wednesday against the Magic, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon is dealing with some right elbow pain and will miss his first game since joining the Hawks as a result. In his absence, Bruno Fernando is expected to start at center.
