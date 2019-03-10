Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Ruled questionable Sunday
Dedmon (knee) is ruled as questionable for Sunday's matchup against New Orleaons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dedmon has missed the last two contests for the Hawks due to a lingering right knee bruise but being officially tabbed as questionable for Sunday's contest, Dedmon may be in line for a likely return. If Dedmon can't give it a go and is ultimately ruled out for a third straight game however, teammate Alex Len will presumably start once again.
