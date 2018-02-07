Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Scores 11 points in Tuesday's win
Dedmon posted 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 108-82 win over the Grizzlies.
Dedmon returned to a reserve role after recording a double-double as a starter in place of Ersan Ilyasova (illness) on Sunday. Like Dedmon, Ilyasova and Miles Plumlee both saw 19 minutes on Tuesday -- while John Collins saw 26 minutes and Mike Muscala earned 13 -- and Hawks' coach Mike Budenholzer is clearly making it a priority to spread the minutes around.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will shift back to bench Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Starting Sunday for ill Ilyasova•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Scores 14 off bench Saturday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will play Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...