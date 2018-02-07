Dedmon posted 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 108-82 win over the Grizzlies.

Dedmon returned to a reserve role after recording a double-double as a starter in place of Ersan Ilyasova (illness) on Sunday. Like Dedmon, Ilyasova and Miles Plumlee both saw 19 minutes on Tuesday -- while John Collins saw 26 minutes and Mike Muscala earned 13 -- and Hawks' coach Mike Budenholzer is clearly making it a priority to spread the minutes around.