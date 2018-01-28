Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Scores 14 off bench Saturday
Dedmon scored 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 129-104 loss to the Wizards.
The Hawks' three-headed rotation generally doesn't allow more than one center, at most, to be productive on any given night, and Saturday it was Dedmon's turn as he produced more points and rebounds than Miles Plumlee and John Collins combined. Dedmon is now averaging 7.9 points and 7.6 boards in 10 games since returning to action from a stress fracture in his leg.
