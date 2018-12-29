Dedmon finished with 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes Friday in the Hawks' 123-120 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

For the second straight game, Dedmon had a clear path to big minutes at center with his top two backups -- Alex Len (back) and Miles Plumlee (knee) -- sitting out. Len is being viewed as day-to-day and could be ready to play as soon as Saturday against the Cavaliers, but Dedmon should remain a viable fantasy option in most formats even once Atlanta is at full strength in the frontcourt. Prior to notching back-to-back double-doubles, Dedmon was averaging 10.8 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field), 8.4 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 treys in 27.9 minutes per game in his first nine outings of December.