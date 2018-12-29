Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Second straight double-double
Dedmon finished with 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes Friday in the Hawks' 123-120 overtime win over the Timberwolves.
For the second straight game, Dedmon had a clear path to big minutes at center with his top two backups -- Alex Len (back) and Miles Plumlee (knee) -- sitting out. Len is being viewed as day-to-day and could be ready to play as soon as Saturday against the Cavaliers, but Dedmon should remain a viable fantasy option in most formats even once Atlanta is at full strength in the frontcourt. Prior to notching back-to-back double-doubles, Dedmon was averaging 10.8 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field), 8.4 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 treys in 27.9 minutes per game in his first nine outings of December.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Massive double-double in loss•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Puts up double-double in win•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Career night in losing effort•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Effective on defense in start•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...