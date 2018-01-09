Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Sees 20 minutes of action in return

Dedmon played 20 minutes Monday against the Clippers in his return from a stress fracture in his left leg, finishing with six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3PT), three rebounds, one block and one steal.

In his first action since Nov. 25, Dedmon came off the bench for limited minutes, though he played only four fewer minutes than his season-long average of 24.1 per game. Once back up to full speed, the expectation is that Dedmon will eventually re-enter the starting five at center, where he made 20 starts to begin the season. In those games, Dedmon averaged career-highs nearly across the board, including 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 made threes per game.