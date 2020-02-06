Dedmon was traded to the Hawks with two second-round picks Tuesday in exchange for Jabari Parker (shoulder) and Alex Len (hip), Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dedmon has been unhappy with his role in Sacramento for much of the season, and he'll now make his way back to Atlanta one day in advance of the trade deadline. The 30-year-old spent the previous two seasons with the Hawks and averaged double-digit points both years, but he's unlikely to replicate those numbers with the team also acquiring Clint Capela (heel) on Tuesday.