Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Shipped to Atlanta
Dedmon was traded to the Hawks with two second-round picks Tuesday in exchange for Jabari Parker (shoulder) and Alex Len (hip), Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Dedmon has been unhappy with his role in Sacramento for much of the season, and he'll now make his way back to Atlanta one day in advance of the trade deadline. The 30-year-old spent the previous two seasons with the Hawks and averaged double-digit points both years, but he's unlikely to replicate those numbers with the team also acquiring Clint Capela (heel) on Tuesday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...