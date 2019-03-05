Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Solid all-around showing
Dedmon recorded 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 27 minutes Monday against Miami.
Dedmon maintained his recent scoring success, although he was unable to secure his third straight double-double in a 114-113 loss on the road. He's averaging 11.4 points along with 9.4 boards and 2.4 assists over his previous five contests and should continue to serve as a reliable source of both points and rebounds as part of a young Atlanta squad.
