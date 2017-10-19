Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Solid in first start
Dedmon contributed nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 117-111 victory over Dallas.
Dedmon started as predicted for the Hawks, and quietly produced for owners. This is the exact output we should expect to see from Dedmon, with the exception of the four turnovers. He is not going to score much, but will deliver close to double-digit rebounds, and multiple blocks across most nights. These numbers will likely ensure he remains an integral part of the Hawks' offense, keeping him relevant in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Grabs 10 boards Thursday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Puts up 13 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Inks two-year contract with Hawks•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Declines player option•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Will come off bench in return•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Off injury report for Game 5•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....