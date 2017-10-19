Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Solid in first start

Dedmon contributed nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 117-111 victory over Dallas.

Dedmon started as predicted for the Hawks, and quietly produced for owners. This is the exact output we should expect to see from Dedmon, with the exception of the four turnovers. He is not going to score much, but will deliver close to double-digit rebounds, and multiple blocks across most nights. These numbers will likely ensure he remains an integral part of the Hawks' offense, keeping him relevant in most fantasy formats.