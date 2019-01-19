Dedmon will start Saturday's game against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Dedmon, who will return to the lineup and be without a minutes restriction, will get the start over Omari Spellman, who will slide back to his normal bench role. In 34 games this season, Dedmon is averaging 9.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 24.6 minutes.