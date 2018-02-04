Dedmon will enter the starting lineup at power forward Sunday against the Knicks, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Regular starter Ersan Ilyasova didn't travel with the team to New York while recovering from an illness, so Dedmon should be in store for an uptick in playing time while he moves up to the top unit. Look for head coach Mike Budenholzer to deploy a four-big rotation consisting of starters Dedmon and Miles Plumlee and reserves John Collins and Mike Muscala, will all but Plumlee offering some ability to stretch the floor. The prospect of minutes in the 25-to-30 range might be enough to make Dedmon an enticing punt play in DFS contests Sunday.