Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Starting Sunday for ill Ilyasova
Dedmon will enter the starting lineup at power forward Sunday against the Knicks, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Regular starter Ersan Ilyasova didn't travel with the team to New York while recovering from an illness, so Dedmon should be in store for an uptick in playing time while he moves up to the top unit. Look for head coach Mike Budenholzer to deploy a four-big rotation consisting of starters Dedmon and Miles Plumlee and reserves John Collins and Mike Muscala, will all but Plumlee offering some ability to stretch the floor. The prospect of minutes in the 25-to-30 range might be enough to make Dedmon an enticing punt play in DFS contests Sunday.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Scores 14 off bench Saturday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Wednesday vs. New Orleans•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Posts double-double in Monday's win•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will play Monday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.