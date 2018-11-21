Dedmon will start Wednesday against the Raptors, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Coach Lloyd Pierce will opt to give Dedmon the opportunity to face the Raptors' starting five over Alex Len. Dedmon has played two games since returning from a three-game absence due to personal reasons. Over the past two, he's totaled 25 points, 19 rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist in 47 minutes.