Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Still rehabbing, no firm return timetable
Dedmon (leg) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards and yes yet to return to basketball activities, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Dedmon sustained stress reaction in his left tibia toward the end of November and was initially given a three-to-six-week recovery timetable. As of now, it appears as though he's trending toward the latter end of that estimation, as coach Mike Budenholzer said Tuesday that the center is yet to participate in anything more than rehab-based activities. As such, it seems safe to rule Dedmon out for at least the remainder of the week, as he'll likely require at least a handful of practices -- either with the Hawks or a G-League affiliate -- before being cleared for game action.
