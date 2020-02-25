Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Struggles in loss
Dedmon recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes in Monday's 129-112 loss versus the Sixers.
Dedmon struggled in this matchup with Joel Embiid and finished with five fouls in the loss, limiting his playing time. The veteran has now failed to produce double-digit points in four straight outings. However, with Clint Capela (heel) still out, Dedmon should continue to start for the Hawks and will look to bounce back this Wednesday night versus the Magic.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...