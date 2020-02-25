Dedmon recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes in Monday's 129-112 loss versus the Sixers.

Dedmon struggled in this matchup with Joel Embiid and finished with five fouls in the loss, limiting his playing time. The veteran has now failed to produce double-digit points in four straight outings. However, with Clint Capela (heel) still out, Dedmon should continue to start for the Hawks and will look to bounce back this Wednesday night versus the Magic.