Dedmon suffered an avulsion fracture in his left ankle last week, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The injury is not considered serious, and Dedmon is scheduled to be re-evaluated in a week.

Though Dedmon needs to wear a boot, there's no indication he'll miss any regular-season time. However, it's possible his training camp and preseason could be shortened. More information should arrive once he's re-evaluated.