Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Suffers ankle injury
Dedmon suffered an avulsion fracture in his left ankle last week, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The injury is not considered serious, and Dedmon is scheduled to be re-evaluated in a week.
Though Dedmon needs to wear a boot, there's no indication he'll miss any regular-season time. However, it's possible his training camp and preseason could be shortened. More information should arrive once he's re-evaluated.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Exercises player option•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Best season of five year career•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Puts up 14 points in loss Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles in Thursday's victory•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will be available Friday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable for Friday•
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Fantasy Basketball Tiers: Centers
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....