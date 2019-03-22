Dedmon generated 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 28 minutes Thursday in the Hawks' 117-114 win over the Jazz.

It was a strong outing across the board for Dedmon, who shot well from the field, three-point range and the charity stripe and put up good numbers on the defensive end. The center's playing time remains somewhat variable from game to game, but aside from a poor field-goal percentage, he's generally been useful on the whole since returning from a two-game absence due to a knee injury earlier this month. In his first six games back from injury, Dedmon is nearly averaging a double-double (9.2 points, 9.2 rebounds) while chipping in 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 triples and 1.0 block.