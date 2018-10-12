Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Unlikely to play in season opener
Dedmon (ankle) is not expected to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Right now, Dedmon's chances of playing Wednesday are being described as a "long shot," so while the Hawks will not officially rule the big man out, it doesn't look promising. Without Dedmon, Alex Len will be in line to start at center on opening night for Atlanta, which does give him some intriguing fantasy value in the short term.
