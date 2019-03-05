Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Dedmon is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to a right knee contusion, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon likely picked up the injury in Atlanta's last matchup Monday against Miami, and it looks like he'll be shelved for Wednesday's clash, which would leave the Hawks rather thin in the frontcourt. John Collins (illness) is questionable and Omari Spellman (ankle) is out, so Vince Carter, Justin Anderson and Alex Len would figure to be in store for extended playing time, assuming Dedmon is indeed ruled out.
