Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Upgraded to probable

Dedmon (leg) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Clippers, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dedmon has not appeared in a game since late November due to a tibia stress fracture, but after being cleared for on-court activity just over a week ago, the big man looks like he is set to make his return to the floor Monday night. He'll likely be on a minutes restriction given his lengthy absence, but he should start to chip away at the minutes of Miles Plumlee and John Collins in the frontcourt.

