Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Upgraded to probable
Dedmon (leg) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Clippers, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon has not appeared in a game since late November due to a tibia stress fracture, but after being cleared for on-court activity just over a week ago, the big man looks like he is set to make his return to the floor Monday night. He'll likely be on a minutes restriction given his lengthy absence, but he should start to chip away at the minutes of Miles Plumlee and John Collins in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared for on-court activity•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Still rehabbing, no firm return timetable•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Out 3-to-6 weeks with tibia stress reaction•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Enjoys career night in Wednesday's win•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Posts multiple season highs•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Another solid effort Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start