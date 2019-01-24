Dedmon delivered 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 win over the Bulls.

Dedmon was extremely efficient and has combined to record 38 points (on 14-of-23 from the field) and 16 boards across the last two tilts. His ability to impact the game on both ends, stepping out beyond the arc to provide spacing offensively as well as anchoring the defense at the rim, makes him an intriguing trade target for contending teams searching for help at center. While it's unclear whether a change of scenery would improve his fantasy value (especially if he became a backup), the 29-year-old veteran could be in line to lose playing time to some of the younger big men on the roster if he remains with the Hawks beyond the deadline.