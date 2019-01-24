Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Well-rounded line in win
Dedmon delivered 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 win over the Bulls.
Dedmon was extremely efficient and has combined to record 38 points (on 14-of-23 from the field) and 16 boards across the last two tilts. His ability to impact the game on both ends, stepping out beyond the arc to provide spacing offensively as well as anchoring the defense at the rim, makes him an intriguing trade target for contending teams searching for help at center. While it's unclear whether a change of scenery would improve his fantasy value (especially if he became a backup), the 29-year-old veteran could be in line to lose playing time to some of the younger big men on the roster if he remains with the Hawks beyond the deadline.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...