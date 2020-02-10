Dedmon totaled 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and five blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime win against the Knicks.

Dedmon matched his season high in blocks in this his first game with the Hawks following the recent trade. Clint Capela (heel) will likely be back after the All-Star break, but Dedmon did enjoy the best campaign of his career with Atlanta in 2018-19, albeit as a starter earning 25.1 minutes per game.