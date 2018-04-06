Dedmon (ribs) will be available Friday against the Wizards, Michael Cunningham of the Journal-Constitution reports.

Dedmon was initially listed as probable with sore ribs, but he'll be available for a second straight game after missing the team's win over Orlando on Sunday. Wednesday against Miami, Dedmon played 22 minutes and had six points, eight rebounds and two assists.

