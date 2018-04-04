Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will be game-time call Wednesday
Dedmon (ribs) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Head, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon was a late scratch from Tuesday's contest, which could end up being the case once more Wednesday. If he ends up missing the game, Miles Plumlee would presumably draw another start, while rookie John Collins could see increased usage, and Mike Muscala could see extra time off the pine.
