Dedmon (ankle) won't be ready for the start of training camp and is expected to be reevaluated in a week, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dedmon shed his walking boot earlier in September, but hasn't progressed enough in his recovery from a fractured ankle to be fully cleared for training camp. He'll likely look to ramp up his activity as camp progresses and another update should be provided in a week after Dedmon is reevaluated. At this point, the big man doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular season time, but he could miss a portion, or the entirety, of the Hawks' preseason schedule