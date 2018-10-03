Dedmon (ankle) will be reevaluated in two weeks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dedmon fractured his ankle at the start of September and is still working through the latter stages of his recovery. Another two weeks means Dedmon would be reevaluated Oct. 17, which is the same date as the team's regular-season opener against the Knicks. As a result, there's a very good chance Dedmon isn't ready to go for that contest, and he could miss additional games as well depending on how he progresses over the next few weeks. If Dedmon does end up missing time to start the year, Alex Len would get the call with the top unit and would be an intriguing short-term option for fantasy purposes.