Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will be shut down
Dedmon (ankle) will miss the remainder of the season due to ongoing soreness in his left ankle, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The good news is that Dedmon will avoid surgery, but he'll still undergo a procedure to address the issue that's plagued him on-and-off this season. In Dedmon's absence, expect Alex Len to pick up increased minutes at center down the stretch.
